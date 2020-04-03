MWSU golf to host '21 women's NCAA central regional

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The NCAA Division II Women's Golf Central Regional will be at St. Joseph Country Club for the 2021 season. This will be the fourth time in history, Missouri Western State University, partnered with the St. Joseph Sports Commission will host.

"That's huge honor to have something like that means that we're going to get the best teams in this region competing to get into the national championship," MWSU head golf coach Greg Dillon said.

The St. Joseph Country Club has hosted the DII Men's Golf Regionals in 1997 and 2005 along with the DII Women's Golf Regional in 2013. "You've got to have a venue that's quality and the St. Joseph Country Club is a good tournament course, it's a great tournament course," MWSU Associate Athletic Director Brett Easley said. "

The tournament will take place May 3-5 of 2021 and more information regarding the championship will be released later.