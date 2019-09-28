MWSU has big offense against Riverhawks.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - Missouri Western Football (2-2) won its sixth straight game away from home, 58-23, Saturday at Northeastern State (0-4).

The Griffons put up 620 yards of offense, and had three consecutive two-play touchdown drives that totaled 151 yards.

MWSU running back Markel Smith rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per carry. It was the first time the team had two 100-yard rushers since 2017.

The Griffons stay on the road with a trip to Washburn (1-3) next Saturday.