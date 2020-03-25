Clear
MWSU head basketball coach Sundance Wicks resigns, accepts assistant job at Wyoming

Missouri Western head men's basketball coach Sundance Wicks announced his resignation Wednesday morning to accept a job as an assistant at the University of Wyoming.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western head men's basketball coach Sundance Wicks announced his resignation Wednesday morning to accept a job as an assistant at the University of Wyoming.

In a release by the University of Wyoming, Wicks said it's an honor to be heading back to his home state.

"There is a dream job for everyone and for me being at the University of Wyoming with a coach like Jeff Linder is mine," Wicks said. "Coach Linder is regarded to be one of the smartest coaches in college basketball and his vision as a coach has made himself and his teams very successful everywhere he has been. I'm honored to be a part of his staff here in my home state."

Wicks led the Griffons to 18 wins in 2019-20, as it was the most by the program in 10 years. In his first season at the helm of the program his team doubled their win total from the prior campaign. In his two seasons, Wick helped mentor six All-MIAA players and an NABC All-District selection.

Wicks is a native of Gillette, Wyo.

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
