MWSU holds on to beat Riverhawks in OT

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team beat the Northeastern State Riverhawks Monday in overtime 76-71 to extend their win streak to three in a row.

MWSU guard Reese Glover hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. In overtime the Griffons jumped ahead early and had some key buckets from Tyrell Caroll late to stave off the Riverhawks.

Tyrell Carroll led MWSU with 23 points on 50% shooting from the field. Carroll also led MWSU with nine assists.

The win left the Griffons tied for second in the MIAA standings (3-1) with rival Northwest Missouri State.

The Griffons are (5-0) at home after winning just two home games last year and four the previous season. It's the best home start for the program since the 2014-15 season when the team also started 5-0.

Missouri Western begins a three-game road trip beginning with a stop at Washburn (7-5, 2-1), Thursday night.