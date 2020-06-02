MWSU plans on fans being at games in the fall

ST. JOESPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western fan base claimed a national ranking of 13 for last fall’s football attendance, being one of seven schools of the MIAA conference to be ranked in the top 25.

"We're incredibly proud to being in the top 15 of football attendance, but then you look at men’s and women’s basketball who are ninth and tenth in the country respectively, and so Missouri Western is the only division II school in the country that had those three programs all rank in the top 13 in the country in attendance," Missouri Western athletic director Josh Looney said.

Griffon nation ranks three spots ahead of their rival counterpart Northwest Missouri State who came in at (16) in the country for football attendance.

Looney is also optimistic about having fans and spectators attend games for the upcoming fall season and says there is time to make changes if needed before competition starts. “We’re more than 100 days out from when our season will kick off, and we’ll evaluate as we get closer, but right now were planning on having fans at our games in the fall.” Looney said.

The Griffons first home game of the 2020 football season is against Fort Hays State September 12 at Spratt Stadium.