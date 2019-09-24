MWSU soccer team adds 9-year-old girl to program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Through Team IMPACT, the Missouri Western soccer program signs a 9-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes.
9-year-old Savannah was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two years ago and on Friday, the Griffons' soccer team added her to the team.
Savannah will be with the team for the next years—joining them before games and throughout the year.
"Kids that are going through a struggle, dealing with a lot of adversity, battling through that and teaching us how to overcome such struggle," Missouri Western head coach Chad Edwards said.
