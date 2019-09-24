Clear
MWSU soccer team adds 9-year-old girl to program

Through Team IMPACT, the Missouri Western soccer program signs a 9-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Through Team IMPACT, the Missouri Western soccer program signs a 9-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes.

9-year-old Savannah was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two years ago and on Friday, the Griffons' soccer team added her to the team. 

Savannah will be with the team for the next years—joining them before games and throughout the year. 

"Kids that are going through a struggle, dealing with a lot of adversity, battling through that and teaching us how to overcome such struggle," Missouri Western head coach Chad Edwards said. 

The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.
