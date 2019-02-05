MWSU softball head coach Bagley-Trotter wins 600th career game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Missouri Western State University softball head coach Jen Bagley-Trotter owns 601 career wins.
"She's done so much for us here and so much for her past teams here," She is most derseving and I've never had a better coach."
Trotter will lead the Griffons to the Arkansas-Monticello Challenege in Bentonville, Ark. Saturday and Sunday.
