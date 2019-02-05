Clear
MWSU softball head coach Bagley-Trotter wins 600th career game

Missouri Western State University softball head coach Jen Bagley-Trotter owns 601 career wins.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

"She's done so much for us here and so much for her past teams here," She is most derseving and I've never had a better coach."

Trotter will lead the Griffons to the Arkansas-Monticello Challenege in Bentonville, Ark. Saturday and Sunday. 

Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.
