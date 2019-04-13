Clear

MWSU sping game dominated by defense

Missouri Westerns defense flexed their muscle in spring game.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Griffon Football Spring Game was Friday evening over at Spratt Stadium. This upcoming season will be No. 50 for football at Missouri Western.

The defense forced four-straight three-and-outs to open the game before the offense was able to put together a scoring drive that ended with a 46-yard Sam Aviles field goal.

MWSU's defense forced two fumbles and an interception by David Ellison looked to be a long pick-6 for the defense. Six different players recorded sacks for the defense and the secondary broke up 10 passes, including three by DJ Stirgus.

Westerns first game of the regular season will be against rival Northwest Missouri State Thursday September 5, at Spratt Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events