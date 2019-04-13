MWSU sping game dominated by defense

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Griffon Football Spring Game was Friday evening over at Spratt Stadium. This upcoming season will be No. 50 for football at Missouri Western.

The defense forced four-straight three-and-outs to open the game before the offense was able to put together a scoring drive that ended with a 46-yard Sam Aviles field goal.

MWSU's defense forced two fumbles and an interception by David Ellison looked to be a long pick-6 for the defense. Six different players recorded sacks for the defense and the secondary broke up 10 passes, including three by DJ Stirgus.

Westerns first game of the regular season will be against rival Northwest Missouri State Thursday September 5, at Spratt Stadium.