MWSU women's basketball coach announces resignation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—Missouri Western Head women’s basketball coach Rob Edmisson has announced he is stepping down from his position effective immediately.

“After serious consideration, thought and prayer, I have decided to step down from my position as head coach at Missouri Western,” Edmisson said. “I believe at this time it is best for Missouri Western to find a new leader who can build on the success we have brought back to this program. I greatly appreciate everyone here at Missouri Western – our staff and student-athletes especially – for their dedication and support as we led the program to its resurgence. My family has tremendously enjoyed St. Joseph and the support of this community during our time at Missouri Western and we wish nothing but the best for this program, department and University in the future. Praise the Lord and Go Griffs!”

Edmisson led the program for seven seasons, compiling a 118-86 record at Missouri Western, the third most coaching wins in program history. Under his leadership, the Griffons won the 2016 MIAA Regular Season Championship and set an MIAA record with 20 conference wins that season. The 2015-16 Griffons also reached the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships. It was the first of back-to-back 20-win seasons, a first for the program in 12 years.

Director of Athletics Josh Looney will immediately lead a national search for the ninth head coach in Griffon Women’s Basketball history.

“Coach Edmisson leads from his heart and placed every ounce of his personal energy into Griffon Women’s Basketball,” Looney said. “The University is very appreciative for all of the service – and success – Rob has given to Missouri Western over the past seven seasons. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Nineteen MWSU student-athletes were received All-MIAA distinction under Edmisson’s tutelage including 2016 MIAA Player of the Year LaQuinta Jefferson. The Griffons reached the postseason in six of Edmisson’s seven years, reaching the MIAA Championship quarterfinals all six times and the semifinals twice.

In 23 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Edmisson compiled 520 wins and a .728 winning percentage. He was named the eighth head women’s basketball coach at Missouri Western after winning the 2012 NAIA National Championship at Oklahoma City. Edmisson posted 15, 20-win seasons in his collegiate coaching career and just two losing seasons in 23 years. As a high school head coach, Edmisson went 110-30 in six seasons at Ellinwood, Kansas and Fairfield, Kansas. He started his coaching career at Doane College (Neb.) as an assistant coach. After playing basketball and baseball at Pratt Community College, Edmisson received his bachelor’s degree from Bethany (Kan.).

Coach Edmisson and Griffon Athletics invite supporters to a luncheon in the Hall of Fame room inside Spratt Memorial Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20.