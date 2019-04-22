Mackenzie O'Neill represents MWSU, MIAA at Division II SAAC convention

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Mackenzie O'Neill is a leader on the Missouri Western women's soccer team and she was also selected to be a leader on a Division II national committee.

"She's made her impact on the field, in the classroom, away from the classroom—as far as being involved with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee," head coach Chad Edwards said. "She's made her mark here, but now it's cool to see that mark stretched across the United States."

O'Neill was chosen to represent not only Missouri Western but also the MIAA conference on the Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee earlier this month.

"To kind of be a part of something that is a lot bigger than you and your sport, it's about student-athletes as a whole and I think that's really cool," O'Neill said. "I'm passionate it about it, but it doesn't mean others have to be, but if they were, that would be cool, too."

The national convention took place from April 12-14.