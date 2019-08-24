(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the 49ers Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, 27-17, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offense put up 10 points on their first two drives.
Mahomes hit running back Damien Williams for a 62-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive.
Mahomes finished 8-of-10 for 126 yards and a score.
The Chiefs will head to Green Bay next Thursday night for the final preseason game.
Related Content
- Mahomes, 1st-string offense plays well in preseason loss to 49ers
- Mahomes wins NFL Pro Bowl AFC offensive MVP
- Patrick Mahomes excited for 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'
- Mahomes sets another touchdown record as Chiefs top 49ers, move to 3-0
- Chiefs' success rides with the play of Patrick Mahomes
- Clark Hunt impressed with Mahomes
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes will start in preseason opener
- WATCH: Chiefs Mahomes earns second consecutive AFC offensive player of the week
- Chiefs trade Dee Ford to 49ers
- Chief's Mahomes benefits from QB team
Scroll for more content...