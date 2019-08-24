Clear

Mahomes, 1st-string offense plays well in preseason loss to 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the 49ers Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, 27-17, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offense put up 10 points on their first two drives.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:56 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Mahomes hit running back Damien Williams for a 62-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive.

Mahomes finished 8-of-10 for 126 yards and a score. 

The Chiefs will head to Green Bay next Thursday night for the final preseason game. 

