Mahomes: 'I hope I get to play there (Kansas City) the rest of my career'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't have plans of leaving Kansas City anytime soon.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 8:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MIAMI)— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't have plans of leaving Kansas City anytime soon.

Mahomes was asked on Wednesday why Kansas City has been the perfect fit for him.

"It was the people. The people are what really drew me to Kansas City and I hope I get to play there the rest of my career."

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
