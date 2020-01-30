Mahomes: 'I hope I get to play there (Kansas City) the rest of my career'

(MIAMI)— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't have plans of leaving Kansas City anytime soon.
Mahomes was asked on Wednesday why Kansas City has been the perfect fit for him.
"It was the people. The people are what really drew me to Kansas City and I hope I get to play there the rest of my career."
