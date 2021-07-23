Clear
Mahomes: 'No restrictions' after offseason toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said there will be no restrictions when it comes to practice after his offseason toe surgery.

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said there will be no restrictions when it comes to practice after his offseason toe surgery.

I’ve been training, running, throwing, doing everything that I usually do," Mahomes said. "I think that’s what was so good about going to OTA’s and doing those things as I tested it there. I realized I was good and then when I got back with Bobby (Stroupe) and started training in the offseason with him, I was able to do what I would normally do.”

Mahomes will start workouts Saturday morning with the other quarterbacks, rookies, and select veterans. 

“It’s definitely beneficial. Building relationships with those guys, I think them getting accustomed to – because training camp is different – accustom to how we practice at training camp, getting those first few days before all the vets get in and them getting those reps. Those things are critical, we go kind of through the first few installs with those rookies and then they go right back through them whenever the vets get here. They kind of get a little bit of a head start to try to prepare themselves for what we’re going to do. I’ve kind of built relationships with those guys over the OTA’s and minicamp, I actually got to throw with them a little bit over the break, so they’re guys that like to work hard so I’m excited to get them out here.”

The first open practice to fans will be on Wednesday, July 28, but for only season ticket holders.

