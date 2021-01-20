Mahomes back on the practice field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time. Mahomes was held out of the rest of the game against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round Sunday due to what is being called a concussion.

Many have speculated on when Mahomes would make it back to practice given the concussion protocol process, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his star quarterback is doing fine. "He looked good. He’s in the protocol, so there’s only certain things he can do and it’s a limited basis, but today was a little bit limited practice, so this fit right in to what he could do. But he took all the snaps. He feels good, so we’re just going to follow this protocol as close as we possibly can.”

The Chiefs were able to still pull out a victory with the absence of Mahomes as veteran backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped in and made some critical plays with his arm and legs. There still is a chance that he will have to play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship if Mahomes isn’t ready to go. “Yeah I mean for my preparation it’s going to stay the same. You prepare like you’re the starter each and every week no matter what happens. I have to be prepared if something were to happen and whatever does happen, happens. For me, I just take it each day at a time. Always stay ready, you never know who’s going to be in and we’ll be excited to play.” quarterback Chad Henne said.

Patrick Mahomes seems to be on pace with the five-step process of the concussion protocol, and as long as there aren’t any setbacks, Mahomes should be a go for the AFC championship game Sunday against the Bills.