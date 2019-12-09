Clear

Mahomes hand bruised not broken

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that Patrick Mahomes hand is not broken as X-rays came back negative.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right-hand Sunday in the teams 23-16 win over the New England Patriots, and the team has confirmed that his hand is not broken as X-rays came back negative.

The hand was the main subject of conversation Monday as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid briefly spoke to the media "bruised up pretty good, but there's no break in it." Reid said.

Despite his injury, Mahomes still threw the ball well as he was 26-of-40 for 283 yards and the touchdown to Mecole Hardman.

Reid also said that he fully expects Mahomes to play Sunday against the Broncos.

Kick off for the game Sunday is set for noon.

Partly cloudy skies and very windy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Monday. The winds gusted up to 45 to 55 miles per hour as a strong cold front made its way into the area. A few snowflakes were found mainly on the Kansas side as the front moved by.
