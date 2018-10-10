Mahomes ready for challenge at New England

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— For the second time in just three weeks, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play on the national stage as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time—Tom Brady.

"He (Brady) is one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback to ever play," Mahomes said. "For us, we're going to go in and try to compete."

Kansas City beat the Patriots to open the 2017 season in Foxborough, 42-27, with Alex Smith leading the team. This time around it's Mahomes, who is coming off a two interception game in a win against Jacksonville Sunday.

The Chiefs and Patriots meet on Sunday Night Football this Sunday.