Mahomes ready to make first playoff start Saturday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his first career playoff start Saturday when Kansas City hosts the Colts.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his first career playoff start Saturday when Kansas City hosts the Colts.

"An intensity you have to go in knowing that you have to put your best foot forward," Mahomes said. "We know that, but at the same time, we're going to do what we've done all season long and try to execute at a high level."

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards during the regular season—joining Peyton Manning as the only other quarterback to do that in NFL history, but on Saturday, Mahomes and Co. are trying to right decades of wrong. 

"That's in the past, that's something that all of us, we're here now," Mahomes said. "We're focused on the present day. We feel like we have a different team that we can go out there and try to win a big football game."

The Chiefs are 0-4 all-time in the playoffs against Indianapolis, including two home losses against the Colts. 

Kansas City takes on the Colts Saturday at 3:35 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. 

After another well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. Tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. Lows will be colder in the mid 20s.
