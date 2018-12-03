Mahomes throws four touchdowns in win over Raiders 40-33

OAKLAND, Ca.- Despite the distraction of running back Kareem Hunt being let go by the Chiefs over the weekend the Kansas City Chiefs still had a job to do and that was play division rival the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs still took care of business and beat the Raiders 40-33.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes Sunday to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only QBs to reach the 40 TD mark through 12 games.

Mahomes finished 23 for 38 for 295 yards and threw a late touchdown pass to Chris Conley after Oakland cut the deficit to three.

All-pro tight end Travis Kelce had a good day as he had 12 catches for 168 yards, topping the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season.

Without Hunt the Chiefs were still able to rush for over 100 yards on the day and average 5.8 yards per rush.

The Chiefs take on the Ravens at Arrowhead Sunday at noon.