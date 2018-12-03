Clear

Mahomes throws four touchdowns in win over Raiders 40-33

Chiefs beat Raiders 40-33 despite releasing of running back Kareem Hunt.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 1:34 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

OAKLAND, Ca.- Despite the distraction of running back Kareem Hunt being let go by the Chiefs over the weekend the Kansas City Chiefs still had a job to do and that was play division rival the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs still took care of business and beat the Raiders 40-33.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes Sunday to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only QBs to reach the 40 TD mark through 12 games.

Mahomes finished 23 for 38 for 295 yards and threw a late touchdown pass to Chris Conley after Oakland cut the deficit to three.

All-pro tight end Travis Kelce had a good day as he had 12 catches for 168 yards, topping the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season.

Without Hunt the Chiefs were still able to rush for over 100 yards on the day and average 5.8 yards per rush.

The Chiefs take on the Ravens at Arrowhead Sunday at noon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Overnight, scattered light snow showers will continue up until about midnight before we dry things out. Accumulations will be less than an inch. Lows will be in the 20s. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events