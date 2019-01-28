Clear

Mahomes wins NFL Pro Bowl AFC offensive MVP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads AFC in Pro Bowl victory 26-7.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 156 yards and a touchdown to win offensive MVP honors.

On the first possession of the game Mahomes attempted his signature no look pass to Steelers receiver Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster which fell incomplete. On the next play Mahomes completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron to cap off the drive.

Mahomes, who completed seven of 14 passes, threw a 50-yarder to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen towards the end of the first quarter, which set up a rushing touchdown for Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. 

Sherman had quite the game as Mahomes advocated for his teammate to win MVP, the fullback caught three passes for 92 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Mahomes received a luxury vehicle for winning MVP and AFC players will get $67,000 each for the victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs were well represented in the Pro Bowl as six players from the team were selected (QB) Patrick Mahomes, (FB) Anthony Sherman (WR) Tyreek Hill, (TE) Travis Kelce, (OT) Eric Fisher, (OLB) Dee Ford.

This is the third year in a row that the AFC has won the Pro Bowl.

A cold front will swing through the area bringing some rain overnight. By Monday, most the precipitation should be to our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day with temps in the 30s after midnight and then teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also be very cold, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph.
