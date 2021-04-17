Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Major Leaguer shares motivational message with Lafayette seniors

Major League catcher Danny Jansen has been in the big leagues for four years and has spent his entire career with Toronto Blue Jays.

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 10:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Major League catcher Danny Jansen has been in the big leagues for four years and has spent his entire career with Toronto Blue Jays.

Jansen, the younger brother of Lafayette head baseball coach Matt Jansen, sent a motivational video to the Lafayette seniors as a surprise for their Senior Day. 

"You'd think that someone in the big leagues wouldn't have time to this for us, so that's really cool that he did that."

Matt and his family were able to go to Kansas City this weekend to watch Jansen and the Blue Jays play the Royals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
We have had rain off and on this Saturday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours but should start to clear up as we head towards the morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories