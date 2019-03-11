Clear

Maldonado officially a Royal

Kansas City Royals made it official Monday by signing catcher Martin Maldonado.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

SURPRIZE, Ariz. - The Kansas City Royals have made it official and announced Monday that they've agreed to terms with catcher Martin Maldonado on a one-year major league contract for the 2019 season.

Per club policy terms of the contract were not disclosed. It was reported Saturday that the contract would be worth $2.5 million.

Now that the Royals have signed Maldonado, catcher Salvador Perez has been placed on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Maldonado, who is 32 split last season between the Angels and Astros.

Maldenado was the American League Gold Glove winner at catcher in 2017 and was also the only American League catcher to win the award other than Perez since 2013.

