Marionville tops Bulldogs in Class 2 state championship battle

(OZARK, Mo.) Marionville tops Bulldogs in the Class 2 state championship game, 8-7. Marionville scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.

East Buchanan jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in the Classs 2 state championship. The Bulldogs force a pitching change by Marionville with one out in third as East Buchanan took a 5-0 lead. The Bulldogs added another run in the third after the pitching change to go up 6-0.

Marionville mounted a comeback in the bottom half of the third, scoring five runs and cutting East Buchanan's lead to just one, 6-5.

To the fifth inning, Marionville took the lead with two runs, 7-6, but East Buchanan answered with a run in the sixth to tie this one up at 7-7.

Marionville won on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a Class 2 state runner-up trophy, which is the best finish in school history. East Buchanan finishes the season 18-9.