Marionville tops Bulldogs in Class 2 state championship battle

Marionville tops Bulldogs in the Class 2 state championship game, 8-7. Marionville scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 10:15 PM

(OZARK, Mo.)

East Buchanan jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in the Classs 2 state championship. The Bulldogs force a pitching change by Marionville with one out in third as East Buchanan took a 5-0 lead. The Bulldogs added another run in the third after the pitching change to go up 6-0.

Marionville mounted a comeback in the bottom half of the third, scoring five runs and cutting East Buchanan's lead to just one, 6-5.

To the fifth inning, Marionville took the lead with two runs, 7-6, but East Buchanan answered with a run in the sixth to tie this one up at 7-7.

Marionville won on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. 

The Bulldogs finish the season with a Class 2 state runner-up trophy, which is the best finish in school history. East Buchanan finishes the season 18-9.

Today we warmed into the low to mid 70s with a few scatted showers. Tonight we can expect a chance for isolated showers although most of the area should stay dry. Winds tonight will be calm with lows staying in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of Wednesday will be dry but a few showers could develop again during the afternoon hours. The rest of the work week looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the 80s. This weekend looks warm and summer like with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s.
