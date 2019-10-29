Maryville Spoofhounds named Highland CC Team of the Week

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds have been named the Highland CC Team of the Week after winning an outright MEC championship.

The Spoofhounds defeated Lafayette, 47-6, last Friday night.

With the win, Maryville head coach Matt Webb recorded his 100th career win at Maryville.

The Spoofhounds will host St. Joseph Christian in the opening round of Class 2 District 8 play Friday night.