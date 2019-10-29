(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds have been named the Highland CC Team of the Week after winning an outright MEC championship.
The Spoofhounds defeated Lafayette, 47-6, last Friday night.
With the win, Maryville head coach Matt Webb recorded his 100th career win at Maryville.
The Spoofhounds will host St. Joseph Christian in the opening round of Class 2 District 8 play Friday night.
Related Content
- Maryville Spoofhounds named Highland CC Team of the Week
- Mound City named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week
- Bishop LeBlond named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week
- Savannah Savages named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week
- Mid-Buchanan named Highland CC Team of the Week
- East Atchison named Highland CC Team of the Week
- Benton named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week
- Riverside Cyclones named Highland CC Team of the Week
- Highland CC upgrades athletic facilities
- Lafayette named KQ2 Highland CC High School Football Team of the Week
Scroll for more content...