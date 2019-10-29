Clear

Maryville Spoofhounds named Highland CC Team of the Week

The Maryville Spoofhounds have been named the Highland CC Team of the Week after winning an outright MEC championship.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds have been named the Highland CC Team of the Week after winning an outright MEC championship.

The Spoofhounds defeated Lafayette, 47-6, last Friday night. 

With the win, Maryville head coach Matt Webb recorded his 100th career win at Maryville. 

The Spoofhounds will host St. Joseph Christian in the opening round of Class 2 District 8 play Friday night. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
We will see increasing clouds this evening and then rain/snow will move in from the southeast overnight. Expect this to continue to spread north by Wednesday morning. It's possible a mixture of wintry precipitation continues during the day on Wednesday but most places should see some light snow. The snow will come to an end by late Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories