Maryville beats Savannah again, earns another district championship

For the second time this year, Maryville takes down rival Savannah, 34-12.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second time this year, Maryville takes down rival Savannah, 34-12. The Spoofhounds take Odessa next weekend. Time, date and place to be determined.

A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
