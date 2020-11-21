Maryville beats Summit Christian, advances to Class 3 semifinals

(LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds will play in the Class 3 semifinals next Saturday.
Maryville defeated Summit Christian in the Class 1 quarterfinals Saturday.
The Spoofhounds will host Cassville at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
