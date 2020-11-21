Clear
Maryville beats Summit Christian, advances to Class 3 semifinals

The Maryville Spoofhounds will play in the Class 3 semifinals next Saturday.

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds will play in the Class 3 semifinals next Saturday.

Maryville defeated Summit Christian in the Class 1 quarterfinals Saturday. 

The Spoofhounds will host Cassville at 1 p.m. next Saturday.


