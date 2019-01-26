CAMERON, Mo. - In the Cameron basketball tournament, the championship rounds are now set for both boys and girls.
For the girls draw it will be Chillicothe and Smithville playing in the tournament championship with tip-off set for 1:00.
In the boy's bracket, it will be Maryville and Chillicothe with tip-off set to begin at 2:15.
Third place rounds will feature:
(G) Maryville vs. (G) Lawson 10:30 a.m.
(B) Smithville vs. (B) Lawson 11:45 a.m.
Related Content
- Maryville boys to play Chillicothe in Cameron tournament basketball championship
- Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship
- Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys fall to Maryville
- Maryville beats Savannah again, earns another district championship
- Winter weather changes high school basketball tournaments
- Benedictine football to play Morningside in the NAIA national championship
- Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament
- Mid-Buch lady Dragons lead in mid season basketball tournament
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
Scroll for more content...