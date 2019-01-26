Clear

Maryville boys to play Chillicothe in Cameron tournament basketball championship

Spoofhounds to take on Hornets in Cameron basketball tournament.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

CAMERON, Mo. - In the Cameron basketball tournament, the championship rounds are now set for both boys and girls.

For the girls draw it will be Chillicothe and Smithville playing in the tournament championship with tip-off set for 1:00.

In the boy's bracket, it will be Maryville and Chillicothe with tip-off set to begin at 2:15.

Third place rounds will feature:

(G) Maryville vs. (G) Lawson 10:30 a.m.

(B) Smithville vs. (B) Lawson 11:45 a.m.

