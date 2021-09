(MARYVILLE, Mo) Maryville hosted Cameron in week 5 of the regular season. Cameron and Maryville both looking for their second win on the season.

This one was all Maryville, they took a 49-0 lead at halftime, and finished the game winning 52-0.

Maryville (2-3) will travel to Benton (1-4) next week and Cameron (1-4) will host Savannah (2-3).