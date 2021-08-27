Maryville drops game 1 of the season

(LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds kicked off their football season in a rematch of the class 3 Missouri state title game against Blair Oaks.

The Spoofhounds still not finding a way to beat the Falcons, dropping game one of the season 40-6.

Despite a no-score first quarter and Tyler Siemer's 67-yard touchdown to kickoff the second half, Maryville could not stop quarterback Dylan Hair of Blair Oaks.

The class 3 Missouri state offensive player of the year finished the night with 179 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and 83 passing yards with one touchdown.

Maryville will travel to Harrisonville next Friday to face the Wildcats at 7 p.m.