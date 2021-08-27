Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maryville drops game 1 of the season

In week 1 of Missouri High School football, the Maryville Spoofhounds dropped game 1 of the season to Blair Oaks with a final score of 40-6.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:26 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds kicked off their football season in a rematch of the class 3 Missouri state title game against Blair Oaks. 

The Spoofhounds still not finding a way to beat the Falcons, dropping game one of the season 40-6. 

Despite a no-score first quarter and Tyler Siemer's 67-yard touchdown to kickoff the second half, Maryville could not stop quarterback Dylan Hair of Blair Oaks.

The class 3 Missouri state offensive player of the year finished the night with 179 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and 83 passing yards with one touchdown.

Maryville will travel to Harrisonville next Friday to face the Wildcats at 7 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories