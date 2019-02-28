Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maryville falls to St. Michael in class 3 sectional round

St. Michael takes down Maryville 69-59 in class 3 sectional.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 1:46 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - The Maryville Spoofhounds lost to St. Michael the Archangel high school Wednesday in Excelsior Springs 69-59 ending their run for a state title.

The Spoofhounds were up at half 41-24 but struggled on defense and had multiple turnovers offensively which allowed for St. Michael to make a comeback.

St. Michael will play St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) Saturday at 1p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events