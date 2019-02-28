Maryville falls to St. Michael in class 3 sectional round

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - The Maryville Spoofhounds lost to St. Michael the Archangel high school Wednesday in Excelsior Springs 69-59 ending their run for a state title.
The Spoofhounds were up at half 41-24 but struggled on defense and had multiple turnovers offensively which allowed for St. Michael to make a comeback.
St. Michael will play St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) Saturday at 1p.m.
