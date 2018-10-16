Maryville football earns Anderson Ford Team of the Week award following win over Savannah

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After clinching at least a share of the MEC championship with a, 41-7 victory over Savannah, Maryville wins the Anderson Ford Team of the Week award.

The Spoofhounds head on the road this Friday night to take on Lafayette. If the Irish win, Lafayette would earn a share of the MEC championship. If Maryville wins, the Spoofhounds earn the championship outright.