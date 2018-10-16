MARYVILLE, Mo. — After clinching at least a share of the MEC championship with a, 41-7 victory over Savannah, Maryville wins the Anderson Ford Team of the Week award.
The Spoofhounds head on the road this Friday night to take on Lafayette. If the Irish win, Lafayette would earn a share of the MEC championship. If Maryville wins, the Spoofhounds earn the championship outright.
Related Content
- Maryville football earns Anderson Ford Team of the Week award following win over Savannah
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Savannah Football 9-18-2018
- St. Joseph Christian Football earns the Anderson Ford Team of the Week
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Lafayette Football 9-11-2018
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: East Buchanan Football
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- Maryville travels to Savannah for Week 8 MEC showdown
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Stanberry Bulldogs 9-25-2018
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Mid-Buchanan honored with team of the week
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Cameron Dragons honored with Team of the week
Scroll for more content...