Maryville football earns Anderson Ford Team of the Week award following win over Savannah

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 8:25 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After clinching at least a share of the MEC championship with a, 41-7 victory over Savannah, Maryville wins the Anderson Ford Team of the Week award.

The Spoofhounds head on the road this Friday night to take on Lafayette. If the Irish win, Lafayette would earn a share of the MEC championship. If Maryville wins, the Spoofhounds earn the championship outright.

For your Tuesday, expect lots of sunshine. High pressure will allow out winds to switch up to the southwest allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the upper 50s.
