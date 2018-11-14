Maryville football gears up for another state run

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Winning for Maryville football is like riding a bike, no matter how long you’re away from it, you still know how to do it. Once again, the Spoofhounds are district champions with their eyes set on another state championship.

"In Maryville, we have a saying, tradition never graduates and we kind of stick to that," senior Eli Dowis said.

Maryville head coach Matt Webb adds, "It means as you grow up in this community, you kind of get used to winning and that culture."

Maryville has been at the top. Winning each district championship since a change in the district playoffs back in 2012.

"We're very fortunate to live in a community that values football and the process of all student athletes,” Webb said. “You know, watching them succeed both in the classroom and in the activities that they participate in.”

Growing up in this culture certainly isn't new for most of the Spoofhounds. For one, it's brand new.

"I came from an 8-man school and we were nothing special when I was there but then to come to school like this where all they care about is football and winning, and they do it at a great job,” senior Jason Bagley said. “It's a cool thing to be a part of."

The Glidden, Iowa Native noticed the difference of what It took to be a part of a successful program.

"Just the amount of work you have to put in,” Bagley adds. “To make sure you're strong enough to compete, watching the film all the time, just the preparation."

Even if Bagley's perspective on winning state championships isn't lifelong like some of his teammates, he knows what it takes from last year.

"We know we are good enough to go where we need to go which is a matter of staying focused and making sure we are all there to do it."