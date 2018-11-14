Clear

Maryville football gears up for another state run

Winning for Maryville football is like riding a bike, no matter how long you’re away from it, you still know how to do it. Once again, the Spoofhounds are district champions with their eyes set on another state championship.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Winning for Maryville football is like riding a bike, no matter how long you’re away from it, you still know how to do it. Once again, the Spoofhounds are district champions with their eyes set on another state championship.

"In Maryville, we have a saying, tradition never graduates and we kind of stick to that," senior Eli Dowis said.

Maryville head coach Matt Webb adds, "It means as you grow up in this community, you kind of get used to winning and that culture."

Maryville has been at the top. Winning each district championship since a change in the district playoffs back in 2012.

"We're very fortunate to live in a community that values football and the process of all student athletes,” Webb said. “You know, watching them succeed both in the classroom and in the activities that they participate in.”

Growing up in this culture certainly isn't new for most of the Spoofhounds. For one, it's brand new.

"I came from an 8-man school and we were nothing special when I was there but then to come to school like this where all they care about is football and winning, and they do it at a great job,” senior Jason Bagley said. “It's a cool thing to be a part of."

The Glidden, Iowa Native noticed the difference of what It took to be a part of a successful program.

"Just the amount of work you have to put in,” Bagley adds. “To make sure you're strong enough to compete, watching the film all the time, just the preparation."

Even if Bagley's perspective on winning state championships isn't lifelong like some of his teammates, he knows what it takes from last year.

"We know we are good enough to go where we need to go which is a matter of staying focused and making sure we are all there to do it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events