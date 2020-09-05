Maryville outlasts Harrisonville in non-conference showdown

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds needed a score late to put Harrisonville away and the 'Hounds got it.
The Spoofhounds defeated Harrisonville, 42-40, to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Maryville will host Chillicothe next Friday.
