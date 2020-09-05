Clear
Maryville outlasts Harrisonville in non-conference showdown

The Maryville Spoofhounds needed a score late to put Harrisonville away and the 'Hounds got it.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 4:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds needed a score late to put Harrisonville away and the 'Hounds got it.

The Spoofhounds defeated Harrisonville, 42-40, to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Maryville will host Chillicothe next Friday. 

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
