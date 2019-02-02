Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maryville outlasts St. Pius X 57-47.

Spoofhounds rally in second half to beat St. Pius X 57-47.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 7 ranked Maryville Spoofhounds hosted St. Pius X Friday night at home getting the win 57-47.

Coming into the match-up St. Pius X had a record of (11-5) and looked to give the Spoofhounds a tough challenge.

The first half would belong to St. Pius X but Maryville's Eli Dowis would take over the second half and finish with 22 points on the night helping lead Maryville to victory.

Maryville's next game will be against Cameron Friday Feb. 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events