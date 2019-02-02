Maryville outlasts St. Pius X 57-47.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 7 ranked Maryville Spoofhounds hosted St. Pius X Friday night at home getting the win 57-47.

Coming into the match-up St. Pius X had a record of (11-5) and looked to give the Spoofhounds a tough challenge.

The first half would belong to St. Pius X but Maryville's Eli Dowis would take over the second half and finish with 22 points on the night helping lead Maryville to victory.

Maryville's next game will be against Cameron Friday Feb. 8.