CAMERON, Mo. - Maryville boys basketball beat Chillicothe 64-35 in the Cameron basketball tournament championship Saturday.
Maryville's Eli Dowis went 5-6 for the first 11 points to start the game for the Spoofhounds. Dowis lead all scorers with 24 points on the day.
Chillicothe's Westly Brandsgaard lead the Hornets with 14 points and hit a three in the first half to bring Chillicothe within nine before the break.
The Second half belonged to the Spoofhounds as they took first place getting the win 64-35.
Related Content
- Maryville takes first in Cameron basketball tournament
- Maryville boys to play Chillicothe in Cameron tournament basketball championship
- Winter weather changes high school basketball tournaments
- Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament
- Mid-Buch lady Dragons lead in mid season basketball tournament
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys fall to Maryville
- Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship
- Bishop LeBlond hosts basketball tournament to honor the late Steve Vertin
Scroll for more content...