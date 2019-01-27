Maryville takes first in Cameron basketball tournament

CAMERON, Mo. - Maryville boys basketball beat Chillicothe 64-35 in the Cameron basketball tournament championship Saturday.

Maryville's Eli Dowis went 5-6 for the first 11 points to start the game for the Spoofhounds. Dowis lead all scorers with 24 points on the day.

Chillicothe's Westly Brandsgaard lead the Hornets with 14 points and hit a three in the first half to bring Chillicothe within nine before the break.

The Second half belonged to the Spoofhounds as they took first place getting the win 64-35.