Maryville tops Benton in MEC play

The Benton Cardinals hosted the Maryville Spoofhounds in MEC play. Maryville takes this one easily 47-12.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:27 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH,Mo) The Benton Cardinals hosted the Maryville Spoofhounds in MEC play.

Maryville wins this one easily 47-12.

The Spoofhounds (3-3) will host Lincoln College Prep (6-0) next week, and the Cardinals (1-5) will host St. Pius.

A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
