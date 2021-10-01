Maryville tops Benton in MEC play

(ST.JOSEPH,Mo) The Benton Cardinals hosted the Maryville Spoofhounds in MEC play.
Maryville wins this one easily 47-12.
The Spoofhounds (3-3) will host Lincoln College Prep (6-0) next week, and the Cardinals (1-5) will host St. Pius.
