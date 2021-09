(CHILLICOTHE, Mo) The Maryville Spoofhounds traveling to Chillicothe to take on the Hornets.

The Hornets went up 19-15 in the 3rd quarter, but Maryville able to pull of the late comeback to win 36-25.

Maryville (1-2) will host St. Pius (3-0) and Chillicothe (2-1) will travel to Cameron to take on the Dragons (1-2).