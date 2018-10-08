Clear

Maryville travels to Savannah for Week 8 MEC showdown

Here is the schedule of games for Week 8 of Missouri high school football and Week 7 in Kansas.

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Central (1-6, 1-4 Red) at Liberty (4-2, 3-1 Red)

Staley (6-1, 6-0 Red) at Park Hill (5-2) 

Lee's Summit (4-3, 3-1 Red) at Liberty North (3-3, 3-1 Red) 

Park Hill South (1-5, 1-3 Red) at Blue Springs South 

Truman (0-6, 0-3 Red) at Hickman (1-6)

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron (2-5, 0-5 MEC) at Benton (1-6, 1-4 MEC)

Lafayette (6-1, 4-1 MEC) at St. Pius X (5-2, 4-1 MEC)

Bishop LeBlond (0-7, 0-5 MEC) at Chillicothe (1-6, 1-4 MEC)

Maryville (6-1, 5-0 MEC) at Savannah (5-2, 5-0 MEC) 

KCI Conference

West Platte (1-6, 0-5 KCI) at Mid-Buchanan (4-3, 2-3 KCI)

North Platte (2-5, 2-3 KCI) at East Buchanan (6-1, 4-1 KCI) 

Lawson (6-1, 4-1 KCI) at Hamilton (6-2, 3-2 KCI)

Lathrop (7-0, 5-0 KCI) at Plattsburg (1-6, 0-5 KCI)

Grand River Conference

Princeton (5-2, 4-1 GRC) at Gallatin (5-2, 4-1 GRC) at

South Harrison (5-2, 4-1 GRC) at Milan (7-0, 5-0 GRC)

Trenton (1-6, 1-4 GRC) at Polo (0-7, 0-5 GRC) 

Putnam County (1-6, 0-5 GRC) at Maysville (1-6, 1-4 GRC) 

Grand River Conference 8-Man

East Atchison (6-1, 6-1 275) at Stanberry (7-0, 5-0 GRC)

Worth County (6-1, 4-1 GRC) at North Andrew (4-3, 2-3 GRC)

KC East Christian (0-6) at Pattonsburg (6-1, 6-1 GRC)

Braymer (0-7, 0-5 GRC) at St. Joseph Christian (1-5, 1-5 GRC)

Albany (3-4, 2-4 GRC) at King City (4-3, 3-3 GRC) 

275 Conference

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-4, 3-4 275) at Rock Port (4-3, 4-2 275)

Stewartsville (1-6, 1-5 275) at Platte Valley (1-6, 1-6 275)

Mound City (7-0, 6-0 275) at DeKalb (3-4, 2-4 275)

Southwest Livingston (6-1, 6-1 275) at North-West Nodaway (0-7, 0-7 275)

 

KANSAS

Pleasant Ridge (4-2) at Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (5-1)

Nemaha Central (4-2) at ACCHS (1-5)

Horton (0-6) at Riverside (1-5)

Basehor-Linwood (5-1) at Atchison (3-3)

Blue Valley (2-4) at Doniphan West  (2-3)

Troy (3-3) at Lyndon (3-3)

Royal Valley (1-5) at Hiawatha (1-5)

