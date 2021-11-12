Maryville wins 9th district title in 10 seasons

Today we had increasing clouds and wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries were found throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.

