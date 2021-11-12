Maryville wins 9th district title in 10 seasons

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville hosted Macon in the Class 2 District 7 Championship.
The Spoofhounds defeats Macon 33-6, wins ninth district title in ten seasons.
Maryville will play Richmond in the State Quarterfinals on November 20th.
Maryville hosted Macon in the Class 2 District 7 Championship
(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville hosted Macon in the Class 2 District 7 Championship.
The Spoofhounds defeats Macon 33-6, wins ninth district title in ten seasons.
Maryville will play Richmond in the State Quarterfinals on November 20th.