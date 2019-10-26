Maryville wins outright MEC championship

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Maryville Spoofhounds captured an outright MEC championship Friday night with their victory against Lafayette.
With the win, Maryville head coach Matt Webb also earned his 100th career win at Maryville.
The Spoofhounds will play in Class 2 District 8.
