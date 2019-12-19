Maryville's Bram heading to North Dakota State next year

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Maryville's Jackson Bram signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Division I FCS North Dakota State next year.
Bram played offensive line in high school for the Spoofhounds, but at North Dakota State he will make the transition to tight end and fullback.
He said he's excited for the opportunity and will join fellow Maryville native Jalen Sundell in Fargo, North Dakota.
