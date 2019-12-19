Clear
Maryville's Bram heading to North Dakota State next year

Maryville's Jackson Bram signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Division I FCS North Dakota State next year.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Bram played offensive line in high school for the Spoofhounds, but at North Dakota State he will make the transition to tight end and fullback. 

He said he's excited for the opportunity and will join fellow Maryville native Jalen Sundell in Fargo, North Dakota. 

We had lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri which allow our temperatures to warm up into the low to mid 30's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
