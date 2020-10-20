Clear
Maryville's Caleb Kreizinger wins Anderson Auto Group Play of the Week honor

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville's Caleb Kreizinger wins Anderson Auto Group Play of the Week honor.

The catch came in Week 7 against Lincoln Prep.

Maryville won its Week 8 matchup versus Savannah and will play Lafayette this Friday night. 

Tuesday a cold front will push north and a warm front will move in. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
