(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville's Caleb Kreizinger wins Anderson Auto Group Play of the Week honor.
The catch came in Week 7 against Lincoln Prep.
Maryville won its Week 8 matchup versus Savannah and will play Lafayette this Friday night.
