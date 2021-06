(NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Maryville graduate Marc Gustafson will play in the Kansas vs. Missouri All-Star game Thursday night.

Gustafson becomes the first Spoofhound to ever play in the game. He was named to the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Missouri team.

While preparing for Thursday's game, Gustafson is also getting ready to head to Northwest Missouri State and play for Rich Wright and the Bearcat football team.