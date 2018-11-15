Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Spoofhound Jacklyn Hersh signs to play softball at Highland Community College, Thursday afternoon.

“It is a dream come true,” Hersh said. “I’ve always wanted to do this ever since I’ve been in high school.”

The 1st-team All-MEC selection joins a strong Scotties softball program. Highland has had back to back 30-plus win seasons. Finishing 34-9 last year and 35-12 the year before.

“I chose Highland because of their great program,” Hersh said. “I had previously gone there to go to camps and I just loved the atmosphere there. I thought it would be a great place for me.”