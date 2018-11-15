Clear

Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland

Maryville Spoofhound Jacklyn Hersh signs to play softball at Highland Community College, Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 3:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Spoofhound Jacklyn Hersh signs to play softball at Highland Community College, Thursday afternoon.

“It is a dream come true,” Hersh said. “I’ve always wanted to do this ever since I’ve been in high school.”

The 1st-team All-MEC selection joins a strong Scotties softball program. Highland has had back to back 30-plus win seasons. Finishing 34-9 last year and 35-12 the year before.

“I chose Highland because of their great program,” Hersh said. “I had previously gone there to go to camps and I just loved the atmosphere there. I thought it would be a great place for me.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Mostly sunny skies to start your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. On Friday temperatures warmed back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events