Matheny: 'I truly see something special about to happen here'

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Royals' newest manager Mike Matheny talked about his passion for managing and what he sees for the team in the future during his introductory news conference on Thursday.

"When Mr. John Sherman asked me why I wanted to be here and the why was this, 'I truly see something special about to happen here and I want to be a part of it," Matheny said.

Matheny is the 17th manager in franchise history and the decision to hire Matheny was thoroughly thought out.

"I can promise you in dealing with our minor league players and our current Major league players, they aspire to play for Mike Matheny," General manager Dayton Moore said. "That's what finally sold us on this very important and crucial decision."

This will be Matheny's second MLB managerial position. He spent six and a half seasons managing the Cardinals from 2012 until July 2018 when he was fired. Matheny said it didn't take long to get the itch to manage again after that.

"I needed two days," Matheny said. "I don't know why two days. When I got into managing, I had no idea how much I was going to love it."

Matheny worked in the Royals' front office for the past year as a senior adviser, which gave him time to see how the organization was being built from the ground up.

"Just so impressed with the talent that we have here, that core group, and the talent that's on the way and the guys that will continue to make this happen," Matheny said.

Matheny didn't call this a rebuilding club, but he knows and has seen the passion the fan base has for another winning team. But, he doesn't want it to be just a year or two of success.

"You've got incredible culture," Matheny said. "You've got a drive and a commitment and you've got incredible players on the way with a very bright, bright future."