Mathieu playing major role for Chiefs heading into Sunday's playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs brought safety Tyrann Mathieu to town during the offseason to fill a need at safety and to be a leader on the defense.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs brought safety Tyrann Mathieu to town during the offseason to fill a need at safety and to be a leader on the defense.

"We knew that was what we were getting," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "I had talked to Bill (O'Brien) actually. Bill would've loved to have had him there. It's just a part of the National Football League and the way it works. He told me that he was a phenomenal kid both on the field and off. Great leader."

The All-Pro safety has racked up the numbers on the field, but he's also helping the younger guys around him.

"Just mentality, focus, coming in with a certain mindset," Mathieu said. "I think really that's what it is that's key. Mindset. Can you see yourself making plays Sunday? I feel like we're prepared for the stage, so it's all about going out there and really believing in that."

Sunday's game against the Texans marks Mathieu's third career playoff game, so he brings some playoff experience. Head coach Andy Reid said any kind of experience will help.

Though Mathieu played for the Texans last season, he won't be able to provide too much insight into the team.

"Maybe a few coverages here and there," Mathieu said. "I feel like what we did last year is not necessarily what they're doing this year. They have a lot of different pieces as well. I think they're going to come out and do what they do. It's going to come down to, really, who wants it more."

Chiefs will play Texans in the AFC Divisional Round at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
