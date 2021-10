(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Maysville Lady Wolverines took on East Carter in the Class 1 State Softball Semifinals on Friday.

Maysville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and did not look back.

Hailey Lemunyon pitched the entire game for the Lady Wolverines and they went on to win 21-4.

Maysville will take on La Plata in the Class 1 State Softball Championship Saturday at 11:00am.