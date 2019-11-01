(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Maysville Wolverines captured a third-place finish at Class 1 State softball Friday.
The Wolverines lost their semifinals game to Salisbury but picked up the win in the third-place game to take home the hardware.
The Wolverines finish the season with a record of 24-6.
Related Content
- Maysville captures 3rd place at Class 1 State softball Friday
- Savannah captures third place in Class 3 State softball
- Trenton plays for 3rd in Class 3 State Tournament Friday
- Jefferson captures Class 1 State championship
- Maysville softbal heading back to state, looking for 2nd straight state title
- Plattsburg falls to Van Far in Class 2 3rd Place game
- North Andrew captures Class 1 District 15 championship
- Pigskin Preview: Maysville looking to bounce back in 2018
- Lathrop captures KCI title with Friday night win
- Central wins softball jamboree
Scroll for more content...