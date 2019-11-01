Clear

Maysville captures 3rd place at Class 1 State softball Friday

The Maysville Wolverines captured a third-place finish at Class 1 State softball Friday.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Maysville Wolverines captured a third-place finish at Class 1 State softball Friday.

The Wolverines lost their semifinals game to Salisbury but picked up the win in the third-place game to take home the hardware. 

The Wolverines finish the season with a record of 24-6. 

