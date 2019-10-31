Clear

Maysville softbal heading back to state, looking for 2nd straight state title

The Maysville Wolverines softball team will head to state Friday morning for the second time in as many seasons.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.)— The Maysville Wolverines softball team will head to state Friday morning for the second time in as many seasons.

The Wolverines won the Class 1 State Championship in 2018 and will play Salisbury in the semifinals Friday morning for a chance to play for another state title. 

Maysville has won two state titles— 2013 and 2018. 

The Wolverines versus Salisbury is set for 11 a.m. Friday morning at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories