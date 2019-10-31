Maysville softbal heading back to state, looking for 2nd straight state title

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.)— The Maysville Wolverines softball team will head to state Friday morning for the second time in as many seasons.
The Wolverines won the Class 1 State Championship in 2018 and will play Salisbury in the semifinals Friday morning for a chance to play for another state title.
Maysville has won two state titles— 2013 and 2018.
The Wolverines versus Salisbury is set for 11 a.m. Friday morning at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo.
