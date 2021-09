(DEARBORN, Mo) A KCI-Grand River Conference Crossover in week 2 with the North Platte Panthers hosting the Maysville Wolverines.

The first half was all defense, with the first score of the game coming right before halftime..

In the second half it was all Maysville. The Wolverines win this one 28-8.

Maysville (1-1) will host Polo (2-0) in Week 3, and North Platte (0-2) will play Hamilton (2-0).