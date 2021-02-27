Clear
Maysville's Gripka remains unbeaten, seeking back-to-back state wrestling titles

Maysville's Cole Gripka kept his perfect record through Saturday's Class 1 Sectional 4 meet. Gripka won all three of his matches via pin.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 10:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Gripka is a reigning state wrestling champion and looks to repeat when he competes in the 285-pound weight class in nine days.

Maysville is sending two more wrestlers to the state tournament including Blayke Kolb, who finished second in the 195-pound weight class.

The Wolverines will also send Brendan Barton to state in the 132-pound weight class.

